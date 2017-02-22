Date: 22 February 2017 10:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has started to sell natural gas on Ukraine's domestic market, as confirmed by the company's documents released in the ProZorro system.

“On December 30, 2016, SOCAR's subsidiary SOCAR Ukraine Trade House signed an agreement with ERU Trading for the procurement of up to 131 million cubic meters of natural gas. Prior to that, on December 14, 2016, the company signed an agreement with Ukrtransgaz PJSC for the transmission of 180 million cubic meters of natural gas between January and December 2017,” Liga.net reports.

Currently, SOCAR Ukraine Trade House is participating in a tender to supply 36.6 million cubic meters of natural gas to Ukrzaliznytsia PJSC.

SOCAR starts to sell natural gas in Ukraine