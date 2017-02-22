Date: 22 February 2017 16:46

A+

A–



Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC

The Russian Foreign Ministry is planning to hold a series of events marking the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan. The events will be held early April, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry will pay close attention to this date and soon publish the relevant materials on bilateral relations of the two countries,” Maria Zakharova added.

Russian Foreign Ministry to mark 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan