Novruz Mammadov: Mehriban Aliyeva is doing great job to preserve and promote Azerbaijan`s national interests

Date: 22 February 2017

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

“For many years Mehriban Aliyeva has been actively engaged in Azerbaijan’s public and political life,” deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chief of the Administration's Foreign Relations Department Novruz Mammadov has told journalists. “Mehriban Aliyeva is doing great job in preserving and promoting the national interests of Azerbaijan.”

He said Mehriban Aliyeva`s appointment as first vice-president is indicative of the reputation she has earned herself during these years. “This appointment will contribute a lot to ensuring Azerbaijan’s stability, security and continued progress,” Novruz Mammadov added.

