Elmar Mammadyarov: Strengthening of cooperation with Islamic States was always priority for Azerbaijan

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

“The strengthening of cooperation with Islamic States was always a priority for Azerbaijan. Due to its geographical location Azerbaijan for centuries served as a bridge between East and West and was promoting Islamic cultural and spiritual values to the World,” said Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as he addressed the international conference on “Khojaly Genocide, crimes against humanity and terrorism” held in Ankara.

“Azerbaijan is a tolerant country, where all people with different religious and confessional affiliations live and exercise their religious rites without any restrictions, discrimination or prejudice. Our people proudly hold this salient feature and live side by side with religious, confessional and national minorities. The Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan also attaches great importance to this issue.”

The Minister said: “In accordance with Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 2016 was declared in Azerbaijan as a “Year of Multiculturalism” and our country hosted 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. People of different cultures, religions and confessions visited our country and witnessed our achievements in mentioned spheres. Being a tolerant country, Azerbaijan is proud of its Muslim identity. We proudly revere Islamic culture, history and traditions for centuries.

In accordance with Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 2017 has been declared a “Year of Islamic Solidarity”. We are planning to host 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in May 2017.”

“The main aim of Azerbaijan, that is a leading economic power of South Caucasus and strengthens its positions in international arena day by day, is to ensure lasting peace, stability, prosperity and good neighborhood in the region.

I believe that those who respect and support sovereignty, territorial integrity, future prosperity of their own countries, as well as supremacy of international law will support the just stand of Azerbaijan,” FM Mammadyarov added.

