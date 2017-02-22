Moroccan Ambassador to Azerbaijan: My visit to Shaki and Gakh was opportunity to discover beauty of this area

Date: 22 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

“My visit to Shaki and Gakh was an opportunity to discover the beauty of this area, I’ve heard about little while, but I didn’t expected it to be this beautiful, to be honest. I think as Azerbaijan is trying its best to draw tourists and develop the tourism industry,” said Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan Mohamed Adil Ambarch.

The Diplomat added: “Morocco, as you might already know is a touristic country, and there are around a little over than ten million tourists that visit Morocco. We try to develop the cooperation between Morocco and Azerbaijan, and exchange information, and exchange experiences in order for Azerbaijan to benefit from the Moroccan experience in bringing tourists from worldwide.”

