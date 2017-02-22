Baku hosts “Armenian military intervention in Azerbaijani territories: damage and casualties” international conference

Date: 22 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

“Armenian military intervention in Azerbaijani territories: damage and casualties” international conference has kicked off in Baku, commemorating the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

President of Appraisal Company MBA, member of the Working Group on the Assessment of Damage Caused to the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan Nusrat Ibrahimov provided an insight into material and moral damage caused to Azerbaijan by Armenia as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Deputy head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chief of the administration's foreign relations department Novruz Mammadov highlighted social and economic problems of the Azerbaijani people in the wake of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He also stressed the importance of the conference in terms of increasing the international community`s awareness of the crimes against the people of Azerbaijan.

