Date: 22 February 2017 18:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration has issued an order approving an action plan on the organization of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

Under the action plan, the Department of Humanitarian Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will supervise the implementation of the Action Plan.

Azerbaijan approves action plan on 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue