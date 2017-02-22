Date: 22 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

The 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Agricultural Executive Committee has been held in Baku.

In his remarks at the event, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilham Guliyev pointed out great potential for agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. “Azerbaijan has access to the markets in Central Asia and Russia, while Turkey has access to the markets in Europe and the Balkans. So Azerbaijan and Turkey are going to jointly enter the third countries' markets,” he added.

Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Turkey Agricultural Executive Committee meeting