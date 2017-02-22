Date: 22 February 2017 19:46

Moscow, February 22, AZERTAC

"As Goodwill Ambassador, and at the same time, the image of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, will certainly expand and strengthen international relations of the country, will bring new warm tinges in the relations between the government and civil society of Azerbaijan Republic," member of the State Duma of Russia, Head of the Russia-Azerbaijan Friendship Inter-Parliamentary Group Dmitry Savelyev told AZERTAC`s correspondent, commenting on the appointment of Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva as first Vice-President.

The member of Russian parliament called this appointment an important event in the modern history of Azerbaijan. Savelyev pointed out that Mehriban Aliyeva is a world-famous public figure, representing Azerbaijan in numerous major international projects. “Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva to this post is a logical step that strengthens the political system of Azerbaijan, showing the importance of the humanitarian mission of Azerbaijan in the world political arena,” he said.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special correspondent

Russian MP: Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva is logical step that strengthens political system of Azerbaijan