Azerbaijan Technical University and University of California, Berkeley sign cooperation memorandum

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Technical University and the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The document was signed by acting rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Khalig Yahudov and chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley Nicholas Dirks.

The memorandum gives Azerbaijani teachers and students the opportunity to study and conduct researches at UCB in 2017-2020 academic year.

