Date: 22 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Former Secretary of State of the Russian Federation, former Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Burbulis and former director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Former Deputy Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Trubnikov will participate in the 5th Global Baku Forum.

Burbulis will address the forum that will take place on March 16-17.

Russian politicians to attend fifth Global Baku Forum