Air Arabia to carry out Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah flights

Date: 22 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

The UAE’s Air Arabia airline will carry out Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah flights since March, 2017.

In January, Sky Star Travel and Air Arabia signed an agreement in this regard.

Air Arabia manager Konstantin Kurilo said at the presentation of a new project of Sky Star Travel that as a result of successful development and sustainable socio-political stability, Azerbaijan has turned into an attractive country for tourists and investors. “Since March, Air Arabia will carry out regular flights on Sharjah-Baku-Sharjah route. The flights will be implemented by Airbus 320 planes and four times in a week.”

According to the agreement, Sky Star Travel was appointed as an official general sales agent of Air Arabia in Azerbaijan.

The airline has a great networks in 125 destinations.

Travelers will be able to use direct flights on Sharjah-Gabala and Sharjah-Nakhchivan routes.

