Berlin, February 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov has met European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger.

They exchanged views over the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan`s relations with the European Union institutions and Germany.

The sides hailed the celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. The two praised multicultural lifestyle and tolerance in Azerbaijan.

They also discussed the current state of negotiations to settle the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring energy security of the European Union.

Azerbaijan, Germany discuss cooperation prospects