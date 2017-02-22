League of Arab States official: Appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as First Vice-President is a source of pride for all, especially Muslim community

Date: 22 February 2017 20:46

Cairo, February 22, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on the appointment of famous and influential Azerbaijani political figure Mehriban Aliyeva to the post of the First Vice-President of the country is a very significant event and can be considered as an important landmark not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole Muslim world," Director of the Department on Dialogue of civilizations and religions of the League of Arab States, Ambassador Samia Bebars said in an interview with AZERTAC`s correspondent.

According to Bebars, the Azerbaijani President’s decree is an important event also with a global perspective as it demonstrates the fact that woman has been appointed to such a high position in a Muslim country. "This is the right decision with regard to strengthening the role of women in the country, their empowerment and promotion of opportunities for women to hold high positions in government, especially such a responsible position as First Vice President. We congratulate Azerbaijan, its government and the people on the appointment of Mehriban Aliyeva as the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan. This event is a source of pride for all, especially the Muslim community," she said.

Samia Bebars also pointed out that she closely follows vigorous activity of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, which covers various spheres of life. "I am sure that Mehriban Aliyeva in her new position will serve her country, perform her duties densely for the good of their people as she always does," Samia Bebars emphasized.

