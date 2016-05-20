“Endless Corridor” film screened in Madrid

Date: 22 February 2017 21:46

Madrid, February 22, AZERTAC

The “Endless Corridor” film was screened in Madrid, Spain. The screening was organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Spain within “Justice for Khojaly” campaign initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The event was attended by heads and employees of diplomatic corps accredited in Spain, state officials, members of Congress and Senate, representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora and public figures.

Prior to the screening, Azerbaijani Ambassador Anar Maharramov highlighted the Khojaly genocide.

“Endless Corridor” is a film that came about because Richard Lapaitis, a Lithuanian journalist and witness of the horror of Khojaly, could not let the experience lie or forget the people who survived. He returned with a touching and human desire to find out how the survivors coped with memories of loved ones killed before their eyes. Russian journalist Victoria Ivleva was also reunited with Mehriban, a mother whose two-day-old baby she had saved in the chaos. The stories are of ordinary people whose lives were devastated by the Armenian invasion of their land.

The “Endless Corridor” film was produced by Aleksandras Brokas (Lithuania) and the “Grammy Award” winner Gerald Rafshoon (US). British BAFTA award winning actor Jeremy Irons narrated the film.

Following its international premiere throughout 2015, Endless Corridor attracted plaudits from critics across the world. It has received the Best Documentary and Best Director for a Documentary Prizes at the Tenerife International Film Festival in Madrid; the Best Documentary Editing Prize at the Milano International Filmmakers Festival; and in the prestigious US-based Accolade Global Film Competition, it achieved two awards – Best of Show in May 2015 and in January 2016 the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Accolade Humanitarian Awards 2015.

