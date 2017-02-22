Hong Kong former leader sentenced to 20 months

Date: 22 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for misconduct, according to BBC.

Tsang led Hong Kong from 2005 to 2012 and is the most senior official in the territory ever to stand trial for corruption.

He was found guilty last week of misconduct in public office, in a case related to a luxury flat in China.

