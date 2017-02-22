SOCAR, Itochu Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. sign MoU

Date: 22 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Japan’s Itochu Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. have today inked a Memorandum of Understanding on scientific and technical cooperation.

Prior to the signing ceremony, SOCAR leadership met with a Japanese delegation, who are in Baku to attend the 9th meeting of Azerbaijan-Japan Economic Committee.

Addressing the meeting, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov hailed the activities of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan.

