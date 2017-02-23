Third Ministerial Meeting of Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council kicked off in Baku

Date: 23 February 2017 10:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council Third Ministerial Meeting has kicked off in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the meeting.

The energy ministers and representatives of various organizations from the Southern Gas Corridor member-states, as well as Maros Sefcovic, Vice-President for Energy Union, co-chair of SGC Advisory Council, take part in the meeting.

