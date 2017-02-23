Experts expect an increase in hacker attacks

Date: 23 February 2017 11:34

Experts from the French company Gemalto, expect an increase in hacker attacks in 2017. The methods cybercriminals will be an elegant and more complex. Main activity of Gemalto is to provide information security.



In 2017, the number of cyber attacks carried out against financial and political structures will increase significantly. On it informs RIA “VistaNews”.



The greatest danger, according to experts, can cause devices with Internet access.



“Hackers of the first generation was met just interrupt access to the databases. Then they began to try to steal data. Now we can state that the stolen data are subject to change, and then passed from one computer to another. This affects all links of the chain “, – said the Director of the data protection Gemalto Jason HART.



The greatest hacks of information networks over the past year in Gemalto called a hacker attack on the World anti-doping Agency (WADA) and the servers of the American Democratic party.





