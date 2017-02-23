Azerbaijani wushu masters won five medals in Russia

Date: 23 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani sportsmen won five medals, including three golds at the 3rd International Tournament “Moscow Wushu Stars -2017”

The competition has brought together fighters from 20 countries.

The gold medals came from Elchin Eminov (56 kg), Ruslan Piraliyev (60 kg) and Parviz Abdullayev, while Taleh Isayev (70kg) claimed silver and Rafael Tarverdiyev (65kg) took bronze medal.

