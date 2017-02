Armenian armed units continue violating ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Date: 23 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 51 times throughout the day by using 60- 82 mm mortar launchers, large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Chinari and Mosesgekh villages in Berd, nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk districts subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gushchu Ayrim , Bala Jafarli villages and nameless hills in Gazakh district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village in Tartar district , Novruzlu, Sarijali and Merzili villages in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Gorgan, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli and Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages in Fuzuli district, as well as nameless hills in Tartar, Khojavand , Goronboy, Aghdam, Gadabay and Fuzuli districts.

