Oil prices rise on world markets

Date: 23 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Oil prices continue to rise on the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US Light crude oil increased $0.48 to stand at $54.07. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.47 to trade at $56.31.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $1.23 to stand at $57.16 on the world markets.

