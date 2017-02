Date: 23 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Djibouti`s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on February 24-26.

His itinerary includes a meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov on February 24.

After the meeting, the FMs will hold a joint press conference.

Djibouti FM to visit Azerbaijan