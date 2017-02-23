Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Date: 23 February 2017 15:46

A+
A

On February 23, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

He extended his congratulations on Mehriban Aliyeva`s appointment as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing his confidence that this appointment will have a positive impact on the strengthening of Georgia-Azerbaijan relations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for attention and congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili expressed their confidence that relations between the two countries will continue developing in political, economic, energy and other areas.

The head of state said the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was successfully held today, and thanked Giorgi Kvirikashvili for Georgia`s high-level representation at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also talked about future contacts and visits.


AZERTAG.AZ :Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili phoned President Ilham Aliyev
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev met with Italian economic development minister
23.02.2017 [12:09]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Italian economic development minister
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Japanese State Minister VIDEO
22.02.2017 [15:50]
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Japanese State Minister VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev received US delegation VIDEO
22.02.2017 [10:17]
President Ilham Aliyev received US delegation VIDEO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev
21.02.2017 [19:11]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned President Ilham Aliyev


Tags:  Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili phoned President Ilham Aliyev

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news