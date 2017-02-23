Date: 23 February 2017 16:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

At least six people have been killed by an explosion in the Pakistani city of Lahore, officials say, according to BBC.

The blast ripped through a shopping area, wounding another 30 people.

The cause is unknown. Initial reports suggested an electricity generator exploded but police said later it may have been a bomb.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of bombings claimed by Islamist militant groups in recent days. There was no immediate claim for the latest blast.

It happened in Lahore's Defence Housing Authority suburb. Television footage showed buildings and cars damaged by the blast.

Lahore bomb blast 'kills six'