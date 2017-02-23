Date: 23 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

The first forum of the Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland will be held in Warsaw on March 5.

The forum will bring together 150 young people from several Polish cities, including Krakow, Lodz, Wroclaw and Poznan.

The forum will focus on a broad range of topics, including the establishment of a youth network, and the expansion of the youth`s role in diaspora activity.

Officials of the Administration of President of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland and representatives of diaspora organizations will attend the event.

Poland to host first forum of Azerbaijani youth