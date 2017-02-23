Poland to host first forum of Azerbaijani youth

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 23 February 2017 18:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 23, AZERTAC
The first forum of the Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland will be held in Warsaw on March 5.
The forum will bring together 150 young people from several Polish cities, including Krakow, Lodz, Wroclaw and Poznan.
The forum will focus on a broad range of topics, including the establishment of a youth network, and the expansion of the youth`s role in diaspora activity.
Officials of the Administration of President of Azerbaijan, State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland and representatives of diaspora organizations will attend the event.
23 February 2017 20:46
23 February 2017 20:46
23 February 2017 20:46