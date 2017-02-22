Date: 23 February 2017 19:46

Rome, February 23, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide, the multi-award-winning independent documentary Endless Corridor was screened at the University of Siena, Italy. The screening was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, the European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) and Italy-Azerbaijan Youth Association as part of “Justice for Khojaly” campaign initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

The event brought together officials of Siena Mayor`s Office, researchers, public figures and students.

Addressing the event, First Secretary of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy Erkin Heydarli highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Khojaly genocide.

Other speakers at the event included teacher of the Sapienza University of Rome Daniel Pommier and professor of the University of Siena Alessandro Donato.

The “Endless Corridor” film was produced by Aleksandras Brokas (Lithuania) and the “Grammy Award” winner Gerald Rafshoon (US). British BAFTA award winning actor Jeremy Irons narrated the film.

Following its international premiere throughout 2015, Endless Corridor attracted plaudits from critics across the world. It has received the Best Documentary and Best Director for a Documentary Prizes at the Tenerife International Film Festival in Madrid; the Best Documentary Editing Prize at the Milano International Filmmakers Festival; and in the prestigious US-based Accolade Global Film Competition, it achieved two awards – Best of Show in May 2015 and in January 2016 the Outstanding Achievement Award in the Accolade Humanitarian Awards 2015.

Asiman Asadov

Special correspondent

Khojaly victims remembered at University of Siena