Indonesian Parliament`s foreign affairs commission issues special statement on Khojaly genocide

Jakarta, February 23, AZERTAC

The commission for foreign affairs of the Indonesian Parliament has issued a special statement on the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

The statement says that Indonesia urges Armenia to fulfill the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan`s occupied territories.

“Indonesia, as a member of the international community, hopes for the best solution of the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Vugar Aghayev

Special correspondent

