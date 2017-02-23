Ambassador: Azerbaijan is important partner for Kuwait

Date: 23 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Kuwaiti ambassador Abdulaziz Mohamed Al-Shamlan Al-Roumi has said his country considers Azerbaijan as an important partner.

“Kuwait and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent relations, which are based on Islamic Solidarity,” he told AZERTAC.

“At the beginning of this year, Azerbaijan and Kuwait signed an agreement on direct air communication. Today the third direct flight from Kuwait to Azerbaijan will be carried out.”

The ambassador noted that the two countries also maintain close cooperation within international organizations.

