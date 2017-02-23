Date: 23 February 2017 20:46

A+

A–



Riga, February 23, AZERTAC

The political director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Andris Pelshs has urged the international community to return to the European security system based on international law. He made remarks in New York at the UN Security Council debates on conflicts in Europe.

Pelshs emphasized the need to ensure active involvement of OSCE, the European Union and the United Nations in conflict resolution. The sides of the conflict, according to Pelshs, must ensure access of international missions to conflict areas.

He urged the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to pay attention to the conflicts in Europe in order to prevent their aggravation.

He called on the international community not to forget the frozen conflicts in Europe and continue to seek solutions to Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria and South Ossetia conflicts.

Nigar Jafarly

Special correspondent

Political Director of Latvian Foreign Ministry urges international community to seek solutions to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict