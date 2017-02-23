Date: 23 February 2017 20:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

The European Commission will do its utmost to deliver Azerbaijani natural gas to Turkey in 2018 and Europe in 2020, European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic has told a press conference following the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku. He described the third Ministerial Meeting as very successful, saying it focused on the implementation of the SGC project and development of the its segments.

Maros Sefcovic: The European Commission will do its utmost to deliver Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe