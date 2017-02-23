Date: 23 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

SOCAR Tower has earned the National Recognition Award in the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) competition - “The Academy Awards of the engineering industry” - which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The National Recognition Award is a prestigious distinction honouring project that demonstrates exceptional achievement in engineering.

The ceremony of award presentation will be held on April 25, 2017 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington D.C. Representatives of SOCAR and the engineering firm have received invitation by ACEC to attend the ceremony. As part of the special EEA 50th anniversary celebration, SOCAR’s project will receive an onstage tribute with all the National Recognition Award winners during the Gala.

SOCAR Tower’s designing work is based on the concept of “wind and fire” by Korea’s Heerim Architects & Planners Co. LTD. Started in 2010, the five-year construction work created one of the most beautiful architectures in Baku. The building meets all contemporary international standards and security requirements. It has unified system of security and technical measures.

SOCAR Tower earns National Recognition Award of American Council of Engineering Companies