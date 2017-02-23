Fifth session of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic held

Date: 23 February 2017 20:46

Nakhchivan, February 23, AZERTAC

The Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has today held its fifth session.

On the session’s agenda were tasks related to socio-economic development in 2017, approval of the execution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’s state budget for 2016 and amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov delivered a speech on tasks related to socio-economic development in 2017.

