Date: 23 February 2017 22:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

“The Southern Gas Corridor enjoys interest of the world, especially Europe thanks to its $40 bln budget and the projects that make up its segments,” said Azerbaijan`s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev at a press conference dedicated to the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

The minister noted that today eyes of European countries are on Azerbaijan. Natig Aliyev said heads of various financial institutions, who attended the meeting, support the project and expressed their interest in allocating funds.

‘Southern Gas Corridor project enjoys interest of the world and Europe’