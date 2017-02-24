Date: 24 February 2017 00:46

Ardabil, February 23, AZERTAC

“Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are based on mutual trust and confidence. Guided by this confidence, the two countries are taking concrete steps to implement joint economic projects,” said Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi at a business forum involving Iranian and Azerbaijani businessmen in Ardabil.

He hailed cooperation in energy, transport, trade, healthcare and tourism areas, expressing confidence that it will give impetus to social and economic development of border regions of the two countries.

Vaezi said Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are exemplary, calling on businessmen to take advantage of the opportunity to make mutual investments.

Rabil Katanov

Special Correspondent

