The MotherBox Gadget Offers Consumers a Truly Wireless Charging Solution

Date: 24 February 2017 12:34

Headquartered at the Columbia University Startup Lab, the team at Yank Technologies has finally developed a true wireless charging solution for smartphones. The MotherBox does not have to be tethered to the device being used, nor does it require direct contact to charge. With The MotherBox and its smaller counterpart, The MotherBox Mini, consumers can simultaneously charge multiple devices at home or on the go. As an Arrow-certified project, The MotherBox quickly surpassed its initial $25K funding goal within days of launching.



"The support we've seen since launching The MotherBox has been incredible. We're excited to finally showcase our wireless charger and are amazed at the wave of support we've seen," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies. "To fully fund our project in just a few days is an amazing feeling. We can't wait to see what's in store for The MotherBox."



Compatible with both iOS and Android devices, The MotherBox keeps consumers powered up and connected wherever they go. To use The MotherBox, consumers simply place a thin receiver on the back of their phone before securing their phone case. The MotherBox measures at approximately 6" x 6" x 6" and has a charging distance of approximately 20 inches. For portable charging, The MotherBox Mini measures at approximately 3.5" x 3.5" x 3.5" with a charging distance of approximately 10 inches.



The Yank Technologies team created their first fully-functioning prototype in February 2016, and has now turned to Indiegogo to rally support behind The MotherBox and help transition into production. The MotherBox has received Arrow Certification on Indiegogo, meaning the wireless charger has been reviewed and approved for production. Arrow Electronics, an American Fortune 500 company, specializes in distribution for electronic and computer components, and offers value-added services. Simply put, Indiegogo says Arrow Certification is "a seal of approval from experts in engineering."



The MotherBox is now available on Indiegogo at discounted prices starting at only $79. Those who back the project have the option to purchase The MotherBox, The MotherBox Mini, or both. The team is expected to announce a new stretch goal for backers later this week. For more information on The MotherBox, visit the campaign at bit.ly/MotherBoxIGG.



Founded in 2013, Josh Yank began Yank Technologies while pursuing his MBA at Binghamton University. About a year and a half later, Josh met Jin Li, Harshal Agrawal and Dan. Together, the group connected with a passion for creating a wire-free world. Since then, the team has partnered with the international law firm, Perkins Coie, to achieve patent-pending status on their technology. Furthermore, the team has completed a prototype for their newest product, The MotherBox, and is now headquartered at the Columbia University Startup Lab.









