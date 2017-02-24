Azerbaijan ranks first in ICT among 32 landlocked developing countries

Date: 24 February 2017 12:34

On February 23, 2017, the Data Processing Centre (DPC) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies held a meeting with representatives of the UN International Analytical Center for Landlocked Developing Countries.



The purpose of the meeting was presentation by Azerbaijan - an advanced country in the field of ICT - of a research report prepared on the basis of the achievements that had been attained by the other member countries of the Centre.



During the meeting, wide-ranging discussions on the topics of e-government, e-signature, e-security and e-society in general were held.



The guests were provided with detailed information on the work done in recent years in this area.



It was noted that successful results had been achieved in the field of information and communication technologies, which was declared by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan a priority.



It was also noted that according to the UN study, Azerbaijan ranked first in ICT among the 32 countries that don’t have access to the sea.



The representative of Mongolia from the International Analytical Center Sansar Sosarbaram stressed that "the results of the analysis show that successful ICT projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan on a regular basis."



Representative of Singapore Barney Tan stressed the importance of holding such reporting meetings.



Towards the end of meeting, DPC experts answered guests' numerous questions about future plans.




















