When is the new Nokia 3310 model coming out? Release date, price, rumours, features and specifications

Date: 24 February 2017 15:34

The much anticipated remake of the iconic Nokia 3310 is expected to have a few different specifications, it has been revealed.



Respected Chinese site Vtech, which reports company insiders, has been spilling all about the sequel to the phone that dominated the early noughties.



The beloved mobile, dubbed “unbreakable” because of its simply sturdy design, will not venture far from its classic brick-like shape.



It is said the phone’s key features, like its long battery life, will remain at the heart of the design.



So despite having an upgraded colour screen, it won’t be high-res and will have nothing like the capabilities of the modern smartphone.



Built by Finnish company HMD Global, its buttons are also expected to remain in the same positions, but will be slightly shrunk.



And the casing will come in a variety of colours, and it may even come with the ability to customise its shell.



The exact release date is to be announced at the Mobile World Congress.



This will take place in Barcelona next week.



HMB Global, which owns the rights to the Nokia brand, is expected to announce four new handsets for sale at the event, among them the 3310.



All rumours will be put to bed on Sunday at the Mobile World Congress where the new £50 model will be unveiled for the first time.



But despite the cheap price-tag, not everyone will need to buy a new model.



This is because the original was so robust that it could survive decades of use.



We recently shared the amazing story of a former soldier who has owned a Nokia 3310 for 17 years, with the handset having survived tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The Nokia 3310 is to make a comeback because of a nostalgia for a phone loved for its hardiness and long battery life.



The features which made it so popular include Snake II, Pairs II, a clock, calculator and the option to store reminders.



It was such a beloved phone that it is often a subject of memes and nostalgic images.



Since the early days of the 3310 Nokia has attempted to keep up with the wave of new smartphones but more recently has done better by making newer versions of old phones.





