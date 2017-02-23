“Azpetrol Ltd” LLC becomes partner of Caspian Energy Forum Baku – 2017

Date: 24 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

“Azpetrol Ltd” LLC has become a partner of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017 (www.caspianenergyforum.com) which will take place in Baku on April 12, 2017.

“Azpetrol Ltd” LLC is an active member of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club which bring together businessmen from 50 countries of the world, First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said.

General Director of “Azpetrol Ltd” LLC Jeyhun Mammadov expressed readiness to support such an important regional event as Caspian Energy Forum-2017. According to him, the company has been supporting the Club for many years and takes an active part in business forums held by CEIBC.

“Azpetrol Ltd” LLC has been working in the market since 1997. “Azpetrol Ltd” LLC is a national oil company possessing a network of modern petrol and gas filling stations meeting international standards. It lends high quality services to its customers on the petrol sale market of the Republic.

Heads of government structures, ministries, committees and agencies of Azerbaijan, Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region countries, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as heads of large international companies will attend Caspian Energy Forum-2017. 500 delegates from 50 countries of the world will take part in the forum.

The forum will consist of three sessions. The first session will be dedicated to preliminary results of the implemented economic reforms. The second session will cover the issues of development of the energy sector of the Caspian region states. The third session will be dedicated to non-oil sector projects and their promotion towards the world markets.

Science-Production Company R.I.S.K. is a sponsor of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017. Asia Express & OCS, DSV is a partner of the event.

