Date: 24 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Djiboutian FM pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs