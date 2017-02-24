Azerbaijan, Djibouti sign intergovernmental agreement on civil aviation

Date: 24 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Djibouti have today signed a bilateral intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in civil aviation

The document was signed by President of CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Jahangir Asgarov and Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The signed agreement will allow regular passenger and cargo transportation between the two countries, which, in turn, will contribute to the economic and cultural development of international relations. Regular cargo flights from Baku to Djibouti are scheduled to start in late March - early April.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Jahangir Asgarov met a delegation led by Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The sides discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, as well as prospects for trade relations between the two countries.

Jahangir Asgarov said that according to the agreement reached earlier at the meeting with President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, up to 30 tons of Azerbaijani manufacturers' products under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand will be transported on the first flight. Presentation of Azerbaijani products to the new market will be a great stimulus for the start of mutual trade relations and increase of trade turnover between the two countries.

