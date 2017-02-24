Baku hosts conference “Russia and Azerbaijan: 25 years of cooperation and development”

Date: 24 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

“Russia and Azerbaijan: 25 years of cooperation and development” conference has been held in Baku.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the founding of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the conference was attended by MPs and experts from both countries.

Member of the Public Chamber of Russia, political scientist Sergey Markov said the conference aimed to discuss development of relations between the two countries in the past 25 years and ways of strengthening relations. He emphasized that Russia-Azerbaijan relations were of global importance. “This was confirmed by the recent meeting of the chiefs of staff of the US and Russian armies in Baku,” he added.

