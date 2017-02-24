His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 24 February 2017 19:46
Your Highness,
I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait.
I believe that the development of friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will further serve the best interests of our nations.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 February 2017