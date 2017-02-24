Date: 24 February 2017 19:46

Your Highness,

I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait.

I believe that the development of friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will further serve the best interests of our nations.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February 2017

His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait