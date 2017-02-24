Bahar Muradova: Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform is a good initiative to encourage peace

Date: 24 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

Vice Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova has hailed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform as “a good initiative to encourage peace”.

In her address at the Parliament`s plenary session marking the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, she said: “In my opinion this will be a very good project, if parties completely fulfil their mission of peace…” She expressed her confidence that the platform will contribute to reconciliation.

“Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform, which involves renowned and public figures from both countries, was set up by NGOs. Armenians, who preferred to live in Azerbaijan in protest to the Armenian policy and politicians, are publishing pretty good analyses in the Azerbaijani press,” Muradova added.

