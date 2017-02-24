Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf: We will do our best to make Azerbaijan`s fair position known to the world

Date: 24 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 24 AZERTAC

We will do our best to make Azerbaijan`s fair position known to the world, said Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

He made joint remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said cooperation between Azerbaijan and Djibouti began since 1990 years. “Djibouti supported Azerbaijan in adoption of four resolutions by the UN Security Council. Our country`s position with regard to Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity is unchangeable,” he added.

On holding political consultations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf also highlighted Azerbaijan`s increasing image in international arena. The Minister stressed the importance of development of cooperation in economic field.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted developing relations between Azerbaijan and Djibouti. The Minister said Djibouti supports Azerbaijan`s fair position in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Mr. Mammadyarov said both countries are interested in developing cooperation in humanitarian field.

