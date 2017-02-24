Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-parliamentary ties

Date: 24 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

The Speaker said reciprocal visits contribute to further deepening relations between the two countries. “Azerbaijan is interested in developing relations with Djibouti. Parliamentary delegation of both countries support each other`s position in international arena,” said Mr. Asadov.

The Speaker also praised a resolution adopted by Djibouti National Assembly on recognition of Khojaly massacre. Mr. Asadov invited the Speaker of the Parliament of Djibouti to a visit to Azerbaijan.

Saying that there are many similarities between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf noted that both countries are situated in volatile regions. Noting that a part of Azerbaijan`s territory was occupied, the FM said they closely follow the ongoing processes to find a peaceful solution to the conflict and stressed the importance of diplomatic achievements in this sphere gained at an international level.

The FM also praised declaration of year 2017 by President Ilham Aliyev as a year of Islamic Solidarity.

During the conversation, they exchanged views over the issues on development of inter-parliamentary, political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

