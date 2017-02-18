Azerbaijan, Maku Free Trade Zone may build cooperation

Date: 24 February 2017 21:46

Urmia, February 24, AZERTAC

Cooperation may be established between Azerbaijan and Maku Free Trade Zone, said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev in a business forum held in Urmia, Iran.

Prior to the business forum, Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met governor of West Azerbaijan Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ghorbanali Saadat Qarabagh. They discussed cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Mustafayev praised political relations between Azerbaijan and Iran and stressed the role of the reciprocal visits of the heads of the states in developing these bonds.

Touching upon relations with West Azerbaijan Province, Mr. Mustafayev said these bonds were established by national leader Heydar Aliyev. The Minister also said Urmia`s businessmen would benefit from Azerbaijan`s opportunities and will deliver products to the foreign markets.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi said Azerbaijani-Iranian ties reached to a strategic level. “Deep historical, religious, cultural relations unite both countries. An Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev on facilitation visa regime will further expand relations between the two countries,” said Minister Mahmoud Vaezi

Governor of West Azerbaijan Province of Iran Ghorbanali Saadat Qarabagh highlighted expanding relations between Azerbaijan and the regions of Iran.

The event also saw speeches by head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mammadov, Vice President of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan (ASK) Vugar Zeynalov, Chairman of Urmia Chamber of Commerce. Industries and Mines Agriculture Hassan Intizar.

The Azerbaijani delegation also viewed exhibition demonstrating products of companies of West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.

