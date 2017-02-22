His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Your Highness,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait.
I am confident that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to develop and expand.
On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 February, 2017