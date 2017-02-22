Date: 24 February 2017 21:46

Your Highness,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait.

I am confident that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, our cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to develop and expand.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 February, 2017

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait

