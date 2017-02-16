Date: 24 February 2017 22:47

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

Baku 2017 ended “Feel closer” project in the framework of “Grassroots Programme”. During this project Athlete Ambassadors of Baku 2017 visited different universities and met with students, promoting core principles of the Games – peace, respect, unity and excellence.

The main goal of this project is to encourage youth towards healthy lifestyle and at the same time create an opportunity for students to meet with their favorite athletes and by so promoting Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

“Grassroots Programme” is new and it creates an amazing opportunity to increase Sport audience and to showcase value of the Games.

“Feel closer” project ended at ADA University

