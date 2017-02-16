Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

“Feel closer” project ended at ADA University

“Feel closer” project ended at ADA University

Date: 24 February 2017 22:47

A+
A

Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

Baku 2017 ended “Feel closer” project in the framework of “Grassroots Programme”. During this project Athlete Ambassadors of Baku 2017 visited different universities and met with students, promoting core principles of the Games – peace, respect, unity and excellence.

The main goal of this project is to encourage youth towards healthy lifestyle and at the same time create an opportunity for students to meet with their favorite athletes and by so promoting Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

“Grassroots Programme” is new and it creates an amazing opportunity to increase Sport audience and to showcase value of the Games.


AZERTAG.AZ :“Feel closer” project ended at ADA University
Related news
Official hashtags of Baku 2017 announced
16.02.2017 [18:38]
Official hashtags of Baku 2017 announced
Official Mascots of Baku 2017 announced
13.02.2017 [16:12]
Official Mascots of Baku 2017 announced
Media accreditation starts for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games
16.01.2017 [18:09]
Media accreditation starts for 4th Islamic Solidarity Games
12,500 candidates apply for working as volunteer at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games
15.12.2016 [21:40]
12,500 candidates apply for working as volunteer at Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games






Tags:  Feel closer project ended at ADA University

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news