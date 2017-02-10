Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 120 times throughout the day

Date: 25 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 25, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 120 times throughout the day using 82 mm mortars (46 shells), sniper rifles and large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Shavarshavan village and nameless hills in Noyemberyan district, Chinari and Aygedzor villages in Berd district, nameless hills in Ijevan and Krasnoselsk districts subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Farahli village and nameless hills in Gazakh district, Munjuglu and Aghbulag villages in Tovuz district and nameless hills in Gadabay district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt and Goyarkh villages in Tartar district , Shikhlar, Garagashli, Namirli and Marzili villages in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Garakhanbayli and Gorgan villages in Fuzuli district, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand , Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

